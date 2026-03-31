Belgium to join first international summit on fossil fuel transition

A yellow barrel with the slogan 'End Fossil Fuels Now', during a protest action of Extinction Rebellion. Credit: Belga/James Arthur Gekiere

Belgium is among 45 countries that will meet in Colombia next month for the first summit on the transition away from fossil fuels.

In addition to Belgium, countries including the Netherlands, Angola, Brazil, Cambodia, Germany, Fiji, France, Luxembourg, Spain and Vietnam have confirmed they will be attending the summit in the coastal town of Santa Marta at the end of April.

The European Union will also be sending a delegation. Together, the 45 countries account for a fifth of global production and almost a third of global consumption of fossil fuels.

They include areas that are extremely vulnerable to the effects of climate change, such as Tuvalu, as well as major producers of fossil fuels, such as Norway.

An international coalition will be formed at the summit to drive a transition away from fossil fuels.

This transition was already agreed at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai in 2023, but was not followed up on.

During COP30 in Brazil last year, Colombia pushed hard to put the issue back on the agenda, but once again it failed to make it into the final text.

Colombia then decided to press ahead on its own, with the Netherlands, which is the co-organiser of next month's event, and a coalition of willing countries. The first meeting will take place from 24 to 29 April in Santa Marta.

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