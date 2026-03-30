MR calls for immediate activation of reverse pricing mechanism for energy

Credit: Unsplash / Julian Hochgesang

"The reverse pricing mechanism for fuel must be activated immediately to protect consumers," the MR said in a statement on Monday.

"Without a response, MR cannot pretend that nothing is wrong and will have to act accordingly. The state must not profit from the energy bill: any increase in revenue must be returned to the public," said the French-speaking liberals.

There is no consensus within the government majority on the measure. Deputy Prime Minister for Les Engagés, Maxime Prévot, said on Monday morning on Bel RTL that "if measures are to be taken at all, they must first and foremost target those who are struggling the most, to prevent unintended consequences."

The MR also demands that Europe take strong action on supply: energy prices are skyrocketing and, at this rate, the EU's long-term supply is no longer guaranteed. The MR has built its work around three clear pillars – prosperity, sovereignty, decarbonisation – and notes that the European trajectory is heading in the opposite direction.

The party wants this model to be replaced by a policy of massive investment in our own sectors.

For the MR, all options for diversifying our supply must be reopened, including fossil fuels; an effective transition must be implemented; and legislation that erodes purchasing power and competitiveness (RED III Transport, ETS II) must be postponed without delay, so that it can be reassessed in light of our priority objective of reindustrialisation.

The MR refuses to put families and businesses in a stranglehold without credible alternatives, at a time when the electricity grids are struggling to cope, it adds.

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