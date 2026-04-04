Brits should move to Belgium, says the UK’s newspaper of record

The United Kingdom might have left the European Union, but Brits have been told to consider embracing the continent with a move to Belgium.

In an article entitled “Make your move from the UK to Belgium” published last week in The Times of London, readers were told that the “lower cost of living, quality of food and good healthcare system make this trilingual country an attractive choice for expats”.

Caroline Rowe, who moved to Brussels in 1997, told The Times: “No one comes to Belgium for the weather or the largely flat landscape but the cost of living, the quality and range of food, and the work-life balance are all good. It’s an open and tolerant society.

“Transport costs are much lower than in the UK, schooling is excellent and free right through to university level, and nurseries and crèches are affordable – one reason why it’s rare for women not to return to work after having children.”

Another interviewee said: “I see this relocation as a great post-Brexit opportunity to live in the heart of Europe. To jump in the car for the weekend and drive to Luxembourg or Germany with my dog is a wonderful thing, and so much easier than from the UK.”

Brexit gets in the way

Given how tricky it has become in recent years for Brits to emigrate to continental Europe, the newspaper’s suggestion to its readers to up sticks and move to the Low Countries might raise a few eyebrows.

According to The Times, “the number of British citizens registered as living in and around Brussels dropped from about 9,000 in 2005 to just under 4,000 in 2025”.

Brexit is, of course, largely to blame for this. Following Britain’s exit from the EU, British passport holders no longer benefit from freedom of movement. If they wish to stay in an EU country for over 90 days in a 180-day period, they need a visa.

The Times, which backed Remain in the Brexit referendum (its sister paper, the Sunday Times, backed Leave) acknowledges the administrative hurdles Brits are likely to face if they want to follow their dreams and move to Belgium.

“Belgium is not the easiest EU country to move to,” it says. “And in general, D visas are only given for prearranged study or work, or to reunite with family.”

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