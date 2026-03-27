A tipple for every taste: Our pick of Brussels' best bars

What better way to celebrate getting to the end of another long working week than by exploring a new watering hole in the Belgian capital? From cocktails created by world-renowned mixologists to €1 happy hour beers, Brussels' bar scene has it all. Cheers to that!

Whether you're looking for somewhere cosy to catch up with old friends, a nice first-date spot or something for a special occasion, our selection has you covered. Find all our favourite bars in Brussels below.

Cheap and cheerful

Le Consul - Ixelles

As the evenings get brighter, it's worth strolling around Ixelles' charming Fernand Cocq neighbourhood and wandering down a side street to Le Consul. The best bit about this bar? Its famously cheap €1 happy hour beers.

During happy hour, from 18:00 to 19:00, enjoy a deliciously inexpensive €1 beer (or €2 cava) on the bar's buzzing terrace – but make sure to get there early to avoid the queues! If you want to make an evening of it, head to The Brussels Times' favourite jazz club, Sounds, for a night of mesmerising music.

Au Derby - City centre

Having been on the brink of financial collapse and subsequently saved by the new owners in April 2025, this classic Brussels bar – formerly known as Au Daringman – is now more popular than ever. Found on a beautiful corner of the iconic Rue de Flandre, it boasts a broad selection of Belgian beers and features Art Deco elements in its design.

The new name 'Au Derby' is a reference to the Brussels football derby, the Zwanze Derby, played between Union Saint-Gilloise and Racing White Daring Molenbeek. The establishment offers a warm and friendly atmosphere and is a favourite among locals of all ages.

L'Athenée - Ixelles

Most people are well aware of the cluster of bustling bars on Place Saint Boniface – but few know of the second square tucked behind the church, which is home to the small but mighty L'Athenée. With its colourful chairs dotted around the square and beers on tap, this is the perfect way to spend a summer's evening in Brussels.

L'Athenée promises a good selection of artisanal Belgian beers, several of which are from small Brussels breweries, all at reasonable prices. It's simple, no nonsense and no frills, and that's why locals love it.

Copain - Schaerbeek

With its trendy brick walls, Copain is a great neighbourhood bar in Schaerbeek with a simple slogan: "beer, wine and friends".

As its name implies, Copain has a relaxed and friendly vibe with a cosy bar area and a nice outdoor terrace in the summer. There's a good range of drinks and bar snacks (including sharing platters) as well as a selection of board games.

Classy cocktails

Life is Beautiful - City centre

With their cosy neighbourhood cocktail bar in the Dansaert neighbourhood, Life is Beautiful owners Harouna and Karoline have created one of the most inviting spots in Brussels. The cocktail menu changes frequently and is slightly unusual – but will never leave you disappointed.

Due to the menu's eccentric offering, curiosity frequently turns "just one drink" into two (or three). Life is Beautiful feels snug and warm on Brussels' often dark and rainy evenings, but the terrace also makes it the perfect spot for hot summer days.

Our top tip: if the menu features the Brussels Oaxaca when you are there, do yourself a favour and order it. The drink has become so well-loved by regulars that they have turned it into a ready-to-drink bottled cocktail.

Vertigo - City of Brussels

Vertigo has been used as a (successful) first-date spot for several members of The Brussels Times team – and for good reason. Located on one of the prettiest streets in Brussels, Rue de Rollebeek, Vertigo is hidden behind the walls of the oldest inn in the city, which dates back to the 16th century. It's a real feast for the eyes, and a perfectly romantic setting.

The innovative cocktails are masterfully concocted by chief mixologist Alexis Mosselmans, using juices, syrups and macerations and the best spirits and liqueurs. When you're feeling suitably merry, you can even pay a trip to the secret photobooth upstairs.

Bar Magritte - City of Brussels

Hotel Amigo by Brussels' Grand Place opened a unique bar in late 2023 to celebrate what would have been the Belgian surrealist artist René Magritte's 125th birthday. Bar Magritte is the world's only bar dedicated to the life and works of the Surrealist genius, bringing customers expert mixology, exquisite design and a sense of mystery – and even live music on some nights.

The wallpaper is inspired by an early Magritte painting: '1922 Femmes'. Other features include the pink and green chairs, the elegant, long, bronze bar, and the locally-sourced stained glass windows in Art Deco style.

The menu, crafted by world-renowned mixologist Salvatore Calabrese, features 20 signature cocktails, split into two sections: 'His Works' and 'His World', with tributes to Salvador Dalí, Magritte's friend and fellow surrealist artist, and director Alfred Hitchcock, who was inspired by surrealism.

Time for wine

Gamin! - Saint-Gilles

This intimate wine bar just off Place Van Meenen only opened its doors in late 2024, but has since made a name for itself among locals. The warm lighting, friendly service and wide selection of wines on offer guarantee a great evening, be it with mates or a date.

Whether you're a connoisseur of fine wines or just curious to know more, the team are always on hand to talk you through the different options available. Gamin! also serves a variety of craft beers and nibbles.

La Cave à vin - City of Brussels

This cosy bar's wine list features around 100 labels from France, Italy and Spain. The wide selection is available by the glass and changes regularly. Each bottle is carefully selected by Elisa, the owner, whose passion for wines and bubbles reflects on the character of the place.

It's affordable, and you'll feel right at home from the moment you step through the door. And you can also order some Italian small plates. The tapenade, cheese, meat, honey and nuts plancha paired with red primitivo wine is divine.

Chez Felix - Schaerbeek

Located in the Plasky neighbourhood of Schaerbeek, Chez Felix is a longtime favourite among locals. It has a cracking selection of wines from all over the world, and the food is delicious – The Brussels Times' managing editor is a big fan of the veggie burger.

In the summer, Chez Felix is always packed, so get there early to grab a seat outside on the leafy terrace.

Piola.libri - City of Brussels

Bibliophiles are in luck for our final suggestion. Just a short walk from Brussels' emblematic Parc du Cinquantenaire is the perfect spot for book lovers who fancy a drink: Piola.libri.

Simultaneously an independent bookshop, bar and wine shop, it has a vibrant atmosphere, making it a favourite among those around the EU quarter since 2007. In addition to its literary options, the bar also regularly hosts concerts, workshops, and even wine-tasting classes.

With contributions from Maïthé Chini, Anas El Baye, Rita Alves, Katie Westwood and Ugo Realfonzo.

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