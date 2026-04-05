What do Belgians do on Easter Sunday

Credit: Belga/Bruno Fahy

Easter is celebrated all over the world. Traditionally, Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter Sunday, but the meaning of the day has changed in Belgium over the years.

Unlike many other holidays in Belgium, Easter does not have a fixed date but officially falls on the first Sunday after the first full moon after the beginning of the astronomical spring.

In turn, several other religious holidays are based on this outcome: Ascension Day falls 39 days after Easter Sunday, and Whit Sunday falls ten days after that (the seventh Sunday after Easter).

Most practising Christians – who celebrate Christ's resurrection after his crucification on Good Friday – start Easter Sunday by going to church and attending a special Mass, in which the Easter story is told.

Brunch, family and chocolate eggs

However, few people in Belgium still commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ on Easter. For many, Easter has instead become all about family traditions, gatherings and lavish brunches featuring chocolate eggs, Easter bread and other treats.

If the weather allows, the long Easter weekend is also a time when families come together for outdoor activities – often involving a picnic.

Meanwhile, children in the country often look forward to an Easter egg hunt in their gardens, in nearby parks and even at public events. In addition to little gifts hidden among the bushes, chocolate eggs become the most popular treat.

While the religious aspect of the weekend has slowly petered out, Easter has become about a broader cultural context: Easter markets and parades are organised in various towns and villages, and in some regions it is a tradition to roll or throw eggs.

If you want to celebrate the day like a true Belgian, check out where you can enjoy an Easter brunch here. Still looking for family-friendly activities this long weekend? Take a look here.

Related News