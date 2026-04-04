Cloudy weekend settles in throughout Belgium

Credit: Helen Lyons / The Brussels Times

The weekend begins with clear skies, but clouds will gradually increase, bringing a chance of rain.

By the afternoon, conditions are expected to improve, becoming mostly dry with sunny spells spreading from the west. Maximum temperatures will range from 13°C in the High Fens to 17°C in western parts of the country, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Overnight, the weather will initially be partly cloudy and dry, but cloud cover and rain chances will increase later. Temperatures will drop to around 7°C in the Ardennes highlands and 11-12°C in Flanders. Strong gusts of wind, reaching up to 60 km/h, are also expected.

Sunday morning will start with cloudy skies and some scattered showers. Gradually, clearer conditions will develop, although the chance of showers will persist. Daytime highs will reach 10-13°C, and gusts of up to 60 km/h will continue.

Early next week, the weather is forecasted to turn dry and sunny. On Monday, temperatures will range between 10°C and 13°C, climbing to 17-19°C on Tuesday and Wednesday.

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