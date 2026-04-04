Thousands of cyclists begin their We Ride Flanders track

Credit: Belga / Siska Gremmelprez

Thousands of amateur cyclists set off from Antwerp on Saturday morning for We Ride Flanders, the recreational version of the Tour of Flanders, attracting over 14,000 participants for its 34th edition.

Cyclists are spread across four distances: 79, 133, 163, and the longest, 247 kilometres. The longest route starts in Antwerp and ends in Oudenaarde, matching the starting point of Sunday’s professional race, while the shorter distances both begin and finish in Oudenaarde. The finish line closes at 20:00.

The participants tackle a course filled with iconic climbs from the race’s final stages, including the Eikenberg, Taaienberg, Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Paterberg. Those attempting the 247-kilometre route face 16 climbs totalling over 2,100 metres of elevation.

Designed to replicate the atmosphere of the professional event, We Ride Flanders features cheering supporters, camper vans, and roadside entertainment. Although the roads are not entirely closed to traffic, 340 stewards help ensure safety, and key hilly sections are largely reserved for cyclists.

Only 40% of riders hail from Belgium, with large numbers arriving from France, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Participants from farther afield, including Brazil, Côte d’Ivoire, and Singapore, also join the event.

The organisers stress the recreational nature of the ride, urging cyclists to avoid turning it into a competitive race. They advise participants to choose routes and maintain a pace suited to their fitness level to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience.

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