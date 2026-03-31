Work starts on 'missing link' of cycle lane linking Antwerp and Brussels

Bicycle road F1 from Antwerp to Mechelen. Credit: Provincie Antwerpen

Work began in Mechelen on Tuesday on the missing section of the F1, a fast cycle connection between Antwerp and Brussels, popularly known as the "cycle highway".

The new 700-metre stretch runs alongside the railway line between the south of Mechelen and Zemst.

The new section runs along the west side of the railway line in Mechelen, between Stenenmolenstraat and Abeelstraat and behind the former Passade restaurant.

This development will make the F1 safer, more comfortable and smoother for cyclists at this location.

The new route is approximately 700 metres long and 4.5 metres wide. Cyclists will ride completely separated from motor traffic and will not have to cross driveways of homes or businesses, which is much safer.

The Flemish government’s cycle counter on Brusselsesteenweg in Zemst recorded a total of 702,035 cyclists on the F1 in 2025. On weekdays, this amounts to an average of 2,145 cyclists per day. The busiest day was 9 June 2025, with 3,989 cyclists.

The works will take around 180 working days and cost €3.3 million. The Province of Antwerp is funding the project with a 50% grant from Flanders, which supports local authorities and provinces in investing in sustainable, high-quality cycling infrastructure.

"By completing this crucial missing link on the F1, we are taking a significant step towards our 'modal shift,'" said Flemish Minister for Mobility Annick De Ridder (N-VA).

"Flanders aims for 30% of all journeys to be made by bicycle by 2040. Thanks to investments from Flanders, we are not only supporting the development of this cycle highway, but also making cycling in the province of Antwerp and beyond much more attractive and accessible," she added.

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