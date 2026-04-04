Dutch 'Christians for Israel' centre targeted by explosion

Dutch police. Credit: Belga

An explosion caused minor damage at the Zionist Evangelical building, the Christians for Israel Centre in Nijkerk, central Netherlands, on Friday night, with no injuries reported.

The blast occurred near a fence surrounding the building, according to a statement released by the organisation on Saturday morning.

Christians for Israel expressed shock and condemned the attack, emphasising its timing on the eve of Easter, a significant celebration for Christians.

“This incident not only affects us, but also sends a troubling message to the Jewish community in the Netherlands, which has faced longstanding threats and intimidation,” the organisation stated.

Police have not yet made any arrests in connection with the explosion.

Israeli Ambassador to the Netherlands, Zvi Vapni, urged authorities via X to identify and prosecute those responsible. He also contacted the centre directly to convey “Israel’s full solidarity.”

Founded in 1979 in the Netherlands, Christians for Israel has representatives across more than 40 countries, according to its website.

The organisation believes the explosion is part of “a concerning pattern of previous attacks against Jewish and pro-Israeli targets in the Netherlands and Belgium.”

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