Francophone liberals and socialists argue over governmental response for soaring energy prices

MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez pictured during a press conference about a proposal for the negotiations to form a new government for the Brussels-Capital Region. Credit: Belga/Eric Lalmand

The Belgian federal government has announced measures to help consumers cope with soaring energy prices, responding to calls from the liberal MR party.

In recent days, the francophone liberals have made several public appeals for action, including a press conference on Thursday. A key proposal, the “reverse tax bracket,” was pushed by the MR but was ultimately excluded from the measures.

MR president Georges-Louis Bouchez expressed cautious approval of the government’s intervention, highlighting its focus on workers. “This is an important first step. We will assess whether it is enough. This government must not allow people to grow poorer while working. That is the promise of our agreement,” Bouchez stated on X.

The socialist PS, however, criticised the measures as insufficient and delayed. Their leader, Paul Magnette, highlighted the lack of a comprehensive plan to address the energy crisis. “Too little, too late! Over a month after the conflict in Iran and the sharp rise in energy prices, which is punishing workers and the economy, the Belgian government still lacks a solid plan to cushion the social shock,” Magnette said on X.

He further accused the government of adopting a laissez-faire approach and called for stronger action. “It is high time to take bold measures to protect purchasing power,” Magnette insisted.

Related News