Wait is over for Brussels residents wanting long-overdue renovation grants

Workers renovating the roof of a building. Credit: Belga

The new regional Brussels Government announced that it will start the payments of the outstanding 'Renolution' renovation grants, marking the end of a long wait for residents who have carried out renovations in the past.

The so-called 'Renolution' grants were handed out by the previous Brussels Government and were designed to help people renovate buildings to make them more energy-efficient.

On 31 December 2024, the scheme came to a definitive end – meaning there is no funding available for renovation projects that started after 1 January 2025, or for people who did not submit an application before that date for work carried out in 2024.

However, due to the absence of a new Brussels Government at the time, payment of the renovation grants had been on hold; without a fully-fledged government, the necessary budget could not be released.

'At last'

Now, Brussels State Secretary for Urban Renewal Ans Persoons (Vooruit) and State Secretary for Energy Audrey Henry (MR) announced that the budget has finally been made available.

"After months of uncertainty and waiting, we are honouring our commitments and commencing the payment of the outstanding renovation grants," said Persoons.

She stressed that every application that has been submitted and approved will now be processed, and the grants will be "paid out in the coming weeks, at last," she said. Residents whose grants were approved can expect the payment to be credited to their accounts in April and May.

"Brussels residents have carried out major works, often at great expense. In doing so, they are each contributing to a more sustainable and climate-friendly city. Fulfilling our commitment is crucial," Persoons said.

Since the start of 2026, 334 Renolution applications have already been processed – representing a total of nearly €5 million in grants paid out.

A further 2,967 applications are ready to be approved now that the budget has been released. These applications represent a total of €45 million. The remaining 300 applications will be processed shortly.

The budget of approximately €56 million, approved by the Brussels Parliament on 27 March 2026, has been released and now makes it possible to pay out the outstanding applications.

Specifically, this concerns all submitted and approved applications for renovation works with a final invoice dated 2024. Over the coming weeks, the backlog will be cleared, and people will be officially informed about the progress of the reimbursement.

"The renovation of Brussels' building stock presents a major challenge. Public and private actors must move forward together on this by joining forces and removing barriers to much-needed investment," said Henry.

"The government is taking its responsibility by finally fulfilling its obligations towards the people of Brussels, whose applications have been pending since 2024," she stressed. "We must dare to go further: simplify, accelerate and stimulate."

The new Brussels Government is preparing a future interest-free loan, so it can offer concrete support to those who wish to renovate. "Reconciling climate ambition, quality of life and economic dynamism is perfectly possible," said Henry.

The specific measures and the timing of the new system are still being finalised.

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