Belgians advised against using TikTok famous toothpaste

Illustrative image of person putting toothpaste on a toothbrush. Credit: Canva

The Belgian consumer group Testachats is advising against using a toothpaste which has gained popularity on the social media platform TikTok.

In a recent investigation into 24 commonly used toothpastes, Testachats analysed the amount of fluoride in each product.

The consumer group noted that while exposure to a high amount of fluoride has been associated with potential fertility problems and DNA damage, the ingredient is considered safe in low doses and is crucial to prevent cavities, according to several health authorities, including the World Health Organisation (WHO).

“In practice, an adult would have to swallow several tubes of toothpaste (approximately three to four 75-gram tubes) in one go to reach a potentially harmful dose,” explained a Testachat spokesperson in a statement in March.

Fluoride content issue

While most toothpastes say they have the “ideal dose” of fluoride for an adult (1,450 parts per million - ppm), this does not always mean that the “available” amount of the ingredient is the same.

“Fluoride must be available to bind to the minerals in the tooth enamel; it must not be bound to other ingredients in the toothpaste,” the spokesperson added. “The available fluoride is therefore sometimes slightly lower than the fluoride content stated on the packaging.”

The consumer group advised against using the social media-famous Marvis ‘Classic Strong Mint’ toothpaste over its fluoride content.

Although the toothpaste's label said it contained 1,130 ppm, according to Testachat's investigation, the product had just over 500 ppm of available fluoride.

Controversial colouring agent

The same Marvis toothpaste is also not recommended by Testachats as it lists titanium dioxide as one of its ingredients.

Titanium dioxide is a colouring agent that can make toothpaste appear whiter.

While the substance is not considered a definite health risk, concerns have been raised over its possible damaging impact on DNA and chromosomes.

Titanium dioxide has been banned as a food additive in the European Union since 2022; however, it is still allowed in cosmetic products, including toothpastes.

“Because, unlike fluoride, it has no clear health function in toothpaste, we advise against using toothpastes containing titanium dioxide,” said a Testachat spokesperson.

The ingredient was also found in a Theramed Original toothpaste, which the consumer group also discourages from using for the same reason.

Fluoride in children's toothpaste

Testachats investigated 13 toothpastes specifically designed for children and babies. Titanium dioxide was not used in any of the toothpastes.

Additionally, out of the tested toothpastes, six contained the recommended amount of fluoride for children (1000 ppm), four contained 500 ppm, while others contained no fluoride at all.

Testachats advised parents to avoid using fluoride-free or low-fluoride toothpastes. “Fluoride is an essential substance for good dental hygiene, including for young children.”

The Brussels Times contacted Marvis and Theramed for comment, but has not received a response as of the time of publishing.

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