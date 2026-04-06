Belgium in Brief: What if the world ends tomorrow?

Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/The Brussels Times

Goeiemiddag, bonjour and a belated happy Easter to all who celebrate!

Maïthé Chini here again, with a reminder that not everyone in Belgium is enjoying a day off today. If you're reading this at work while longingly looking at the blue sky outside, I feel you.

With the sun coming back to remind us that there may be hope yet, it may not be the first thing on your mind today but have you ever thought of what you would do if the world ends?

Admittedly, I am a huge fan of pop culture about zombies, diseases, monsters, nuclear explosions and anything else that may bring on the apocalypse. Still, I have never given any serious thought to making sure I am prepared for if (when?) disaster strikes.

However, since the Covid-19 pandemic and the series of subsequent crises, including full-scale wars on the continent, some people have become very anxious about the future and are doing everything in their power to make sure they are ready for any potential emergency. Belgian "prepper" Jimmy Linssen is one of them.

He invited our reporters, Kosmos Khoroshavin and Vicente Torre Hovelson, for a trip to his base of operations to show them how he is preparing for anything and everything. It made for a fascinating piece, and I highly recommend giving it a read.

On a maybe not-so-different note, our reporter Anas El Baye covered a story about the surprising number of Belgian adults who are turning to Catholicism.

This Easter weekend, 700 adults in Belgium were baptised – that is 160 more than last year, and 336 more than the year before. Over the last decade, the number has nearly tripled. While each and every one of them has their own story, the growing uncertainty in the world might have a lot to do with people turning to God as well.

Elsewhere on our homepage, we also take a look at the EU's ban on meaty labels, and what that means for Belgium's vegan butchers. Beans, chickpeas, gluten, cashew nuts and onions can hardly be butchered, and the "butchers" in question find the whole debate a bit silly.

"Is it that important? There are such big issues that we need to address in Europe, in terms of food and farming," they told our Features Editor Isabella Vivian. "Do we really have to waste all this time and energy to discuss terminology?"

Before you get back outside, let me leave you with one last tip: if you like walking through cities, one city in Belgium made it to the ranking of most walkable European cities. A sunny public holiday seems like the perfect day to put on your walking shoes and explore. Find out where you need to go here.

Do you have any comments, tips or suggestions to improve our coverage? You can reach me via email at m.chini@brusselstimes.com.

Catch you later!

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Flemish prepper Jimmy Linssen invited The Brussels Times for a trip to his base of operations in Buggenhout to show us how he is preparing for the apocalypse. Read more.

As one of Belgium's ten official public holidays, Easter Monday means a day off work for most people in the country. Read more.

US President Donald Trump threatened on Sunday to attack energy supplies and bridges in Iran if the country does not reopen the key Strait of Hormuz. Read more.

"There are such big issues that we need to address in Europe in food and farming. Do we really have to waste all this time and energy to discuss terminology?" Read more.

The study recommends how best to explore one of Belgium's cities on foot. Read more.

The Brussels Times travelled to Minnesota, United States, to see the aftermath of the anti-immigration raids, their human and economic cost. Read more.

Belgian passenger data analysis led to 80 arrests and a fourfold increase in drug seizures in 2025. Read more.