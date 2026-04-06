Targeting civilian infrastructure is 'illegal and unacceptable', warns Costa

European Council President Antonio Costa addresses the media following an EU Summit in Brussels on 20 March 2025. © Belga / AFP

Any attack targeting civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, is "illegal" and "unacceptable," warned European Council President Antonio Costa on Monday, marking the 38th day of the Middle Eastern conflict.

Costa stated this principle applies to the war in Ukraine and everywhere else.

He underlined that Iranian civilians are the primary victims of the Iranian regime, cautioning that they would also be the main casualties if the military campaign were to expand further.

In a recent phone call with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian, Costa demanded the immediate cessation of Iranian attacks on Gulf countries and the restoration of maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.

He emphasised that, after five weeks of war in the Middle East, it has become evident that addressing the root causes of the conflict demands a diplomatic solution.

Also on Monday, Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz announced that the Israeli military had carried out strikes on Iran's largest petrochemical complex.

The targeted facility, located in Assaluyeh, is a critical site responsible for approximately half of Iran's petrochemical production, Katz stated in a video message.

The announcement came shortly after Iranian media reported explosions at the location.

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