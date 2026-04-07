Phishing scams double in Belgium with thousands of cases reported daily

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Belgium recorded over 3.6 million phishing cases in the first three months of 2026, averaging more than 40,000 incidents per day, according to figures from the Belgian Cyber Security Centre (CCB).

This marks a more than 50% increase compared to the daily average in 2025. Indeed, the actual number of phishing attempts is likely even higher.

Phishing involves criminals impersonating institutions like banks or telecom providers to steal private data.

However, many people do not report suspicious messages, and the online platform suspect@safeonweb.be primarily collects “classic” phishing cases via email or SMS. It captures fewer incidents involving voice phishing, WhatsApp, Facebook messages, or fake QR codes.

The CCB attributes the rise in reports to several factors. Scammers often tailor their schemes to current events, and heightened public awareness leads to more frequent reporting when phishing becomes a widely discussed issue.

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