Sports coach convicted of sexually abusing young basketball players avoids jail on appeal

Vincent Stavaux pictured in 2024. Credit: Eric Lalmand/Belga

The Mons Court of Appeal handed down its verdict on Tuesday in the case against Vincent Stavaux, a former sports coach, who was found guilty of sexually abusing young basketball players between 2005 and 2011.

The appeals court upheld the five-year prison sentence handed down on 12 May 2025, but suspended it entirely, whereas only half of the sentence was suspended in the first instance.

The prosecution had requested a seven-year prison sentence. The defence, for its part, sought a fully suspended sentence, arguing that the defendant had been engaged in a process of self-reflection for over a decade.

The appeal did not concern the guilt, which had been definitively established, and Vincent Stavaux did not request a reduction of the prison sentence, which he considered proportionate to the seriousness of the offences.

The case came to light in January 2022, following a complaint filed by a former Spirou Charleroi prospect, who was approximately 15 years old at the time. He denounced inappropriate behaviour that occurred during mental preparation sessions led by Stavaux. In the following weeks, seven other young people, aged 13 to 18 at the time, came forward, describing a similar pattern of behaviour. In court, the defendant acknowledged certain actions and admitted to having asked the young people involved to remain silent.

Placed under conditions of probation since January 2023, the convicted individual was not incarcerated. Vincent Stavaux had worked for several years in the Belgian and international sports world, notably as manager of tennis player Justine Henin and Croatian player Marin Čilić.

In justifying its decision, the Court of Appeal emphasised the progress made by the defendant since the end of the period of the offences. As early as 2011, he began psychotherapy, followed by extended therapeutic support. No new incidents have been reported since then. Since the initial judgment, he has also consulted a psychiatrist specialising in the treatment of perpetrators of sexual offences against minors and has compensated the victims, at least provisionally.

Experts from the forensic psychopathology unit concluded that the risk of recidivism was low. The prohibitions and probationary conditions imposed, which the defendant has agreed to comply with, are considered likely to further reduce this risk. Currently residing in France, he will have to return to Belgium regularly to respond to summonses from the probation officer, the probation board, or the specialised healthcare team.

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