Drones used to deliver mobile phones into prison

Turnhout Prison. Credit: Belga/Luc Claessen

Police have foiled two recent attempts to use drones to smuggle banned items into Turnhout prison in Antwerp, local police announced on Monday.

The drones were deployed to deliver mobile phones into the prison grounds. Investigators managed to identify and arrest several individuals involved in operating the drones.

Searches linked to the investigation led to the detention of three young men aged 18, 19, and 21, who are now under arrest warrants.

Authorities have noted a shift in smuggling methods. While items were previously thrown over the prison walls, drones are now increasingly being used.

Local police stated they will conduct additional checks around the prison to prevent further incidents.

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