Only half of trams and buses running in Antwerp due to union action

Illustration picture shows buses of public transport company De Lijn during a general national strike, Monday 15 December 2014. Credit: Belga

Bus and tram services in Antwerp are severely disrupted today, with only six out of ten buses and about half of the trams running, according to public transport operator De Lijn.

The disruption is part of a series of provincial protests organised by trade unions at De Lijn this week.

The extent of the impact varies by region, and De Lijn advises passengers to use the route planner for the best travel options.

Alternative arrangements have been made, and passengers are encouraged to check the website or app to confirm which services are operational.

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