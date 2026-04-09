Armed robbery at a jewellery store in Walloon Brabant with suspects still at large

Illustration shows the name of the Court-Saint-Etienne municipality on a road sign, Tuesday 01 May 2018. BELGA PHOTO BRUNO FAHY

An armed robbery took place at a jewellery shop in Court-Saint-Étienne on Wednesday, the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Walloon Brabant confirmed.

Police from the Orne-Thyle zone responded to a call at approximately 2:45 p.m., reporting a robbery in progress on Rue Émile Henricot. Two suspects were involved, one of whom showed a firearm.

The robbers subdued the shop manager, forcing her to the ground, before stealing valuable jewellery and watches. Authorities have not disclosed the estimated value of the stolen items.

Federal police forensic experts were dispatched to the scene to collect evidence.

The suspects fled on foot towards the Court-Saint-Étienne railway station and remained unidentified as of Thursday midday.

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