Lufthansa cancels hundreds of flights on Friday due to strike

The logo of German airline Lufthansa is seen on several aircraft parked on the tarmac at the international Frankfurt Airport, Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on March 12, 2026, as pilots for Lufthansa are on strike called by pilots' union Vereinigung Cockpit over a pensions dispute. The strike will affect Lufthansa Cargo and passenger flights "departing from German airports between 00:01 local time on March 12, 2026 and 23:59 local time on March 13, 2026", the union said. However, flights to several key Middle East destinations will be excluded from the industrial action "in light of the current situation" in the region, according to the statement. Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV / AFP

German airline Lufthansa has cancelled hundreds of flights on Friday due to a cabin crew strike.

At Frankfurt Airport, 75% of nearly 350 scheduled flights have been scrapped. Other major airports, including Hamburg and Berlin, have also removed dozens of flights from their schedules.

The strike was announced on Wednesday by the UFO union after stalled negotiations over a framework collective agreement with Lufthansa. Flights operated by Lufthansa’s subsidiary, Lufthansa CityLine, are also affected.

Lufthansa board member Michael Niggemann called the strike "irresponsible" and said it causes disruption for passengers returning from holiday. The Easter holiday period is ending in many German regions.

On its website, Lufthansa criticised the strike, stating, “Strikes should always be a last resort. We remain open to discussions and urge the union to return to dialogue with us.”

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