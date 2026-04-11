Over a million workers get higher meal vouchers

An electronic Monizze meal voucher. Credit: Belga

Over one million Belgian employees will receive higher meal vouchers this year.

Around 70% of private sector workers in Belgium currently receive meal vouchers. Until recently, the maximum value of these vouchers was capped at €8, but the government decided earlier this year to increase this limit to €10. A second hike of an additional €2 is expected later. This marks the first rise in voucher value since 2016.

Companies determine the value of meal vouchers either themselves or based on collective agreements made within sectors through joint committees. At the Federal Public Service for Employment (FOD Werkgelegenheid), collective labour agreements for 42 sectors have already been registered to implement the increases, covering 712,000 employees. However, the actual number of affected workers is higher since not all agreements have been formally registered.

Meal voucher issuer Edenred reports that agreements for the increase have been reached in 130 sectors, benefiting around 950,000 employees, according to MP Anja Vanrobaeys from the Vooruit party. In addition, some companies have opted to raise the value independently, outside of sector-specific agreements.

16 sectors which previously did not provide meal vouchers have now introduced them. In 67 sectors, accounting for just over half of the total, the increase amounts to €2.

The rise in meal voucher value is partly attributed to a government decision to double the tax deduction for vouchers from €2 to €4. Labour economist Stijn Baert adds that Belgium’s strict wage laws, which have limited salary increases in recent years, have also influenced the decision to enhance voucher benefits.

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