Cleanup continues after Antwerp dock oil spill

Container terminal Deurganckdok. Credit: Port of Antwerp-Bruges

Cleanup operations at the Deurganck Dock in the Port of Antwerp continue on Saturday following an oil spill.

The Berendrecht Lock on the right bank resumed operations overnight, allowing ships to move in and out of the port. As of 8:30, 37 vessels were waiting to enter or leave, according to the port authority.

Vessels at the Deurganck Dock are being cleaned to enable them to load, unload, and depart once they are ready for operation. Cleaning efforts are also underway at the North Sea and Europa terminals to address contamination on affected ships.

On the right bank, the Boudewijn, Van Cauwelaert, and Berendrecht locks are operational again, though the Zandvliet Lock remains out of service. On the left bank, the Kallo Lock is fully accessible.

Authorities are assessing the pollution’s impact on the banks and nature reserves along the Scheldt River to determine whether cleaning efforts will be needed in those areas.

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