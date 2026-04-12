First ships return to sea after major oil spill at Antwerp dock

Oil is seen on the water surface as maritime traffic is on hold in the port of Antwerp after an accidental oil spill on Thursday evening during a refueling operation of a ship at the Deurganck Basin which is one of the main terminal in the left part of the river Schelt (Schelde - Escaut), Friday 10 April 2026. Cleanup operations are underway. BELGA PHOTO JONAS ROOSENS

Cleanup operations are continuing at the port of Antwerp following an oil spill that occurred on Thursday evening.

In the early hours of Sunday, several ships that had been cleaned were able to leave container terminals and resume their journeys. Later in the day, more vessels are expected to gradually receive clearance to enter the port, according to the port authority.

The spill happened on Thursday evening at the Deurganck dock, one of Antwerp’s main terminals, located on the left bank of the Scheldt River. It occurred during refuelling operations for the container ship MSC Denmark VI.

Since then, crews have been working to clean vessels, port infrastructure at Deurganck dock, and nearby terminals, including the North Sea and Europe terminals.

Oil contamination has also been detected along the banks of the Scheldt River and in surrounding nature reserves. Affected areas include Galgenschoor, Paardenschor, Schor van Ouden Doel, and the Hedwige and Prosper polders.

Environmentalists and conservationists are raising concerns about the ecological impact of the oil spill on these vulnerable natural habitats.

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