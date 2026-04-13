Hungarians voted 'for Europe and the rule of law', says Belgian Foreign Minister

Deputy Prime minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prevot. © Belga

Foreign Minister Maxime Prévot has congratulated Péter Magyar and his party, Tisza, on winning Hungary’s parliamentary elections, marking a pivotal shift after 16 years of rule by Viktor Orbán’s nationalist Fidesz party.

Prévot described the outcome as a "historic moment for Hungary and for Europe."

The elections saw record voter turnout, with Hungarians choosing "change," Prévot remarked. He emphasised their choice for "a government that restores the institutions democracy depends upon” and "the rule of law."

His statement aligns with congratulations from other European leaders, who faced challenges dealing with Orbán in recent years.

Prévot further noted the significance of the vote for "Europe."

He highlighted that Hungary, after years of obstructing EU decision-making and aligning with Moscow, has decided to turn back towards the West, embracing European unity and the values that originally led the country to join the Union.

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