Belgium’s migration minister travels to Congo to 'deter' asylum seekers

Minister of Asylum and Migration, Social Integration and Major Cities Anneleen Van Bossuyt pictured at a press moment after the signing of a readmission agreement and an agreement on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic and service passports between Belgium and Algeria, on Tuesday 31 March 2026, in Brussels. BELGA PHOTO MARIUS BURGELMAN

Belgian Minister of Asylum and Migration, Anneleen Van Bossuyt, has embarked on an official trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) to carry out a "deterrence mission."

The DR Congo is currently one of the top three sources of asylum applications in Belgium, following Afghanistan and Palestine, according to Van Bossuyt’s office.

Most applications come from Kinshasa, not from conflict-ridden regions in the eastern part of the country, the minister claims.

Approximately 1,250 Congolese asylum requests were filed in 2023, a figure that nearly doubled to 2,422 in 2025, placing DR Congo in fourth place after Eritrea, based on data from Belgium’s General Commissioner for Refugees and Stateless Persons (CGRA).

This trend has continued into 2026, with more than 450 applications submitted in the first quarter of the year, according to the minister’s office.

Only 14.9% of Congolese asylum applications were approved in 2025, and approval rates dropped further to 10.7% in the first three months of 2026.

Minister Van Bossuyt attributes the surge in applications to economic motivations. "Our asylum system is not meant for those seeking economic advantage. Those who try to claim protection in Belgium for such reasons will not be granted it," she stated.

She also highlighted abuses of visa procedures. "For example, many Congolese citizens travel to Belgium on tourist visas, then file for asylum, which is strictly prohibited. Document forgery is also common," she noted.

During her mission, Van Bossuyt aims to convey her deterrence message directly to the Congolese public and authorities.

She will hold extensive discussions with local and international media in DR Congo. In addition, an online deterrence campaign has been launched.

During her visit, the minister will also meet with the Congolese Vice Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, Jacquemain Shabani Lukoo, and officials from the Congolese Directorate General of Migration, the counterpart to Belgium’s Immigration Office.

On 2 April, 43 people were killed in rebel group attacks in northeastern DRC's Ituri and neighbouring North Kivu province, reported AFP and Reuters.

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