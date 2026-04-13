Anti-cancer drug could cost Belgium up to €2.6 billion

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The cancer drug Keytruda is projected to cost Belgium up to €2.6 billion between its initial reimbursements in 2016 and June 2025, according to a joint investigation by Le Soir, Knack, De Tijd, and the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ).

It has become the most financially burdensome drug for the Belgian healthcare system.

A single course of treatment with Keytruda costs approximately €100,000 per patient. This excludes a confidential discount negotiated by Belgian authorities with the drug’s manufacturer, Merck also known as MSD outside the United States and Canada.

While other medications might be even more expensive, Keytruda’s impact on healthcare budgets is particularly significant because it is prescribed to treat around 15 different types of cancer across Europe. In contrast, pricier drugs typically target rare diseases with fewer patients.

In 2024, Belgium allocated €37.9 billion for healthcare reimbursements, with €5.6 billion dedicated to medications alone.

The rising costs of medical innovation have sparked concerns amidst predictions by the World Health Organization (WHO) that global cancer cases will surpass 35 million by 2050, a 77% increase from 2022 levels.

In Belgium, over 77,000 individuals were diagnosed with cancer in 2023. This marks a significant rise of 20,000 diagnoses compared to two decades ago.

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