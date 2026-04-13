Fast e-bike sales continue to rise in Belgium

Illustration picture shows the Cowboy smart electric bike, of Brussels' start-up Cowboy, Thursday 19 April 2018. Credit: Belga / Juan Godbille

Registrations of new high-speed electric bicycles, or speed pedelecs, rose by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to the same period in 2025, according to mobility federation Traxio.

This increase masks two contrasting trends. Registrations by private individuals fell sharply by 13.6%, while those by leasing companies increased by 10.1%.

Private buyers, who accounted for nearly half of purchases in 2023, now make up only 19.1%, while leasing companies represent 69% of registrations, making them responsible for more than two-thirds of speed pedelec registrations.

Many individuals are purchasing second-hand speed pedelecs coming off lease agreements.

Traxio reports "exponential" growth in the second-hand market, with sales rising by 60.8% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to 2025 and doubling over three years, up 101.4% since 2023.

High-speed electric bicycles remain largely popular in Flanders, which accounts for 97.9% of all registrations. This dominance is partly attributed to leasing firms based in the northern region.

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