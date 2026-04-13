Works on major Brussels roads to cause three nights of traffic disruption

A traffic jam on the R0 Brussels ring road in Wemmel, Thursday 17 October 2013. Credit: Belga

Maintenance work will take place over three nights during the second week of the Easter holidays on the northern Brussels ring road (R0) and the E40 towards Brussels near the Groot-Bijgaarden interchange.

The works will start on Wednesday evening, 15 April, and continue until Saturday morning, 18 April. To minimise traffic disruption, all work will be carried out during evening and night hours.

In each zone, the existing asphalt will be removed and replaced with a new top layer, including road markings, in a single night. Temporary closures of entrance and exit ramps will occur, with diversions in place.

In Wemmel, the on-ramp 7A from Romeinsesteenweg to the Brussels outer ring will close on the night of 15 to 16 April. Traffic will be diverted via the on-ramp in Jette, requiring a turnaround near Wemmel.

In Grimbergen, between Vilvoorde and Strombeek-Bever, work over a distance of about 1.3 kilometres is scheduled for the night of 16 to 17 April. Only the left lane will remain open, while the exit ramp 7 towards Strombeek-Bever will be shut. Vehicles will need to reroute via the Strombeek exit and entry complex.

In Dilbeek, on the E40 towards Brussels, both lanes near exit 17 at Groot-Bijgaarden will be closed on the night of 17 to 18 April.

Traffic heading towards Brussels will be diverted via the exit ramp and local roads, including Alfons Gossetlaan and Nieuwe Gentsesteenweg.

The Roads and Traffic Agency advises drivers to anticipate possible delays and, where feasible, opt for alternative routes.

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