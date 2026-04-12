Traffic on E313 motorway drastically reduced after plea for drivers

The E313. © Belga

The closure of the E313 motorway east of Antwerp is significantly reducing traffic, with up to 80% fewer vehicles counted on Saturday.

The E313 is shut in both directions between Antwerp-East and Wommelgem from Friday evening until Thursday morning for the replacement of two motorway bridges. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and use public transport where possible.

Data collected from sensors in the road shows a dramatic decrease in traffic, specifically between Ranst and Wommelgem. Peter Bruyninckx of the Flemish Traffic Centre credits road users’ efforts for keeping congestion manageable, even with increased pressure on diversion routes.

Saturday saw a staggering drop in traffic levels, with 80% fewer vehicles compared to an average Saturday. “This is a remarkable figure,” Bruyninckx said. “Typically, such warnings result in a traffic reduction of around 20%.” Businesses also adjusted their operations, leading to 60% less freight traffic in the area.

The challenge is set to intensify on Monday as the working week begins. On a normal day during the Easter holidays, the affected section of the E313 handles over 150,000 vehicles, 20% of which are trucks. Bruyninckx warned that unless a similar effort is made to avoid the route, a traffic gridlock could occur.

He called on all road users to maintain their efforts and avoid the E313. “We need an even greater reduction in weekday traffic compared to the weekend to prevent severe congestion,” he said.

Long-distance drivers are advised to travel via Brussels, while those heading to Antwerp from Kempen can use extra buses and trams provided by De Lijn. Local drivers should follow the diversion signs marked with K or J.

Related News