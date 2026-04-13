Nearly 15 years after Breivik attack, Norway's government moves back into headquarters

Norway's Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store speaks during the official opening of the new government quarters, on April 13, 2026 in Oslo, Norway. Credit: Belga / AFP

The Norwegian government officially moved into its new headquarters in central Oslo on Monday, nearly 15 years after its destruction in a bombing carried out by far-right extremist Anders Behring Breivik.

On 22 July 2011, Breivik detonated a bomb in a van near the government offices in Oslo, killing eight people. He then went on to shoot and kill 69 others, most of them teenagers, at a Labour Youth summer camp on the island of Utøya.

"This marks a reconstruction after terrorism, reminiscent of post-war reconstruction in Norway’s history, showing the fragility of modern society," Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said during a speech marking the official reopening of the government offices.

The bomb heavily damaged the government complex, leaving some buildings unusable.

Reconstruction began in 2021 and is estimated to have cost over 50 billion kroner (€4.5 billion), according to the NTB news agency.

On Monday, 2,200 employees from six ministries moved into the complex, which will eventually house around 4,100 government staff.

"We must not forget. We must preserve history, honour those we lost, and support those who are still affected by terrorism," added Støre.

The new complex includes a permanent memorial centre and artworks that commemorate the 2011 attacks. It is expected to be fully completed by July.

Breivik was sentenced in 2012 to Norway’s maximum prison term of 21 years, which can be extended indefinitely as long as he is considered a threat to society. His sentence includes a minimum term of ten years.

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