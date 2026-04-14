Schaerbeek's pink snow: Where to see the city’s beautiful cherry blossom in full bloom

Avenue Emile Max in Schaerbeek. Credit: Vicente Torre Hovelson/ The Brussels Times

If you're looking to experience the magic of the cherry blossom in a uniquely Belgian way, grab a glass of Kriek and head to Schaerbeek.

Every spring, the commune trades its bustle for a tranquil canopy of soft pink cherry blossoms. Once the agricultural heart of Belgium’s cherry beer production, these streets now host a blossom season that is reminiscent of Japan’s but with a fraction of the crowds.

Although Japan remains the gold standard for cherry blossom or ‘sakura’ tourism, Brussels offers a more relaxed, less touristy blossom season.

If you want to see the cherry blossoms in Brussels, the peak bloom is typically from late March to mid-April, depending on the weather, and lasts only seven to 10 days.

There are a few different options. You can see them all over the Brussels region, but some of the most picturesque views are found at Josaphat Park and Avenue Emile Max.

In this commune, cherries originally served a different purpose. “Schaarbeekse Kriek,” or Schaerbeek Cherry in English, was famous around Belgium throughout the 18th and 19th centuries, when the commune was still a large agricultural hub.

Schaarbeekse Kriek was grown and used by brewers from Brussels and beyond to make Kriekenlambiek, or Kriek Lambic, often just referred to as Kriek, a traditional Belgian cherry beer which remains a Belgian beer staple to this day.

To commence the walk in Schaerbeek, you can start at Josaphat Park to see the first wave of trees, and then slowly make your way from there to Avenue Emile Max, around a 20-minute walk from the park.

Once arriving under the pink canopy of cherry blossoms of Avenue Emile Max, you can finish your stroll with a chilled glass of traditional Kriek or simply enjoy the 'pink snow' of falling petals.

Related News