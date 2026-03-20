Pink and full of flowers: Best spring walks in and around Brussels

Credit: Belga

Spring in Belgium is a special treat. Nature finally awakens from the winter slump, and grey days full of clouds suddenly become warm and sunny again.

So what is a better way to enjoy the weather than going for a spring walk?

Blossoming Schaerbeek

Among Brussels locals, Schaerbeek is known as the go-to commune for cherry blossoms and for a good reason. The neighbourhood is massive, but the majestic pink trees are all centred around the north of it.

For a perfect two-hour leisurely stroll, start around Plasky, heading to Avenue du Diamant. This part of the route is lined with eclectic brick townhouses. Then loop back westward towards Avenue Emile Max for a top-notch pastel cherry blossom experience, a dream of any photographer.

Finish the walk off with Josaphat Park, a masterpiece of English garden design filled with statues, rustic wooden bridges over lakes and even more cherry blossoms shaped like an arc. This route is perfect for those wanting to experience spring without leaving the city!

Sonian Forest / South of Auderghem

The Sonian Forest is perhaps the first thing which comes to mind when someone asks for a spring walk destination in Brussels. It is a truly unique natural beauty, since not many world capitals can boast having such woods right outside the city, accessible through public transport.

Walking through the Sonian Forest, you are free to choose your own route and make it as short or as long as you like. This place offers the most soothing, laid-back and meditative vibe on the list, for days when you want to reconnect with the wild nature intimately.

Bois de la Cambre

If you ever feel like going to the Sonian Forest is too much for you, there is a lighter option which offers an idyllic setting – Bois de la Cambre. While technically a park, it seamlessly blends the atmosphere of a forest and a lively lakeside park.

A walk through the so-called “gates to Sonian Forest” is about 5 to 6km. Be sure to check out local food stalls and the iconic Chalet standing on an island in the middle of the lake. Other than that, Bois de la Cambre has birds like geese and ducks to watch, boat rides and fields for petanque.

Hallerbos bluebells

Halle’s forest, Hallerbos, is just south of Brussels. It is among the most picturesque and unforgettable flower sights of Belgium. Famous for its vibrant bluebell carpet, it attracts visitors from all parts of the country.

Early March is a good time to see yellow daffodils, blackthorns and large Sequoia trees, while the famous bluebells are expected to flower in early April. There are several marked trails, ranging from 4 to 7km, with special amenities for wheelchair users and cyclists. From 4 April, two dedicated bluebell trails will open.

Hallerbos is about 1 hour away from central Brussels by public transport or 30 minutes by car.

Duden and Forest parks

A 3-in-1 park walk inside of Brussels awaits you on the border of Saint-Gilles and Forest. Parc de Forest, Parc Duden and the smaller Parc Jupiter offer the full range of emotions you can get out of park walks and show why green zones are so important for cities.

A circular promenade around the park complex is about 4 km. Starting with vast open green fields of Parc de Forest, it covers 13 hectares of flower beds, groves and green lawns. It is a perfect place to sit and have a picnic in the trees' shade. On a warm spring all of Brussels flocks here to come together and enjoy the weather, erasing all barriers between each other.

Ironically, Parc Duden is the one to offer a true forest-like hiking experience. The park has great views of Brussels with its winding roads. Be sure to stop by the beautiful little castle and the 100-year-old football stadium hidden inside, tucked away inside. Parc Jupiter serves as a bridge between the two other green zones.

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