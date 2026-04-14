Pilots strike day two: Lufthansa forced to cancel hundreds of flights

Planes of German airline Lufthansa sit on the tarmac on April 13, 2026 at Munich's international airport, as hundreds of Lufthansa flights were cancelled in Germany as pilots kicked off a strike over pay and pensions, the latest walkout at the German aviation giant this year. Half of all long-distance flights and two-thirds of short-haul services were cancelled at Lufthansa, the group's main airline, on the first day of the two-day industrial action, the company said. Pilots at its CityLine and Eurowings subsidiaries are also participating in the walkout. Alexandra BEIER / AFP

The second day of a Lufthansa pilots’ strike has forced the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights this Tuesday.

The strike, which began on Monday, was called by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit over disputes concerning pensions and employee wages.

Flights at Frankfurt and Munich airports have been heavily impacted, with cancellations affecting Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and its subsidiary CityLine.

Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, is not directly involved in the strike, but connections between Brussels Airport and German airports have been disrupted.

Cabin crew at Lufthansa are also set to go on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, which is likely to cause further disruptions in the coming days.

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