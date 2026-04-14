Pilots strike day two: Lufthansa forced to cancel hundreds of flights

The second day of a Lufthansa pilots’ strike has forced the German airline to cancel hundreds of flights this Tuesday.
The strike, which began on Monday, was called by the pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit over disputes concerning pensions and employee wages.
Flights at Frankfurt and Munich airports have been heavily impacted, with cancellations affecting Lufthansa, Lufthansa Cargo, and its subsidiary CityLine.
Brussels Airlines, a subsidiary of Lufthansa, is not directly involved in the strike, but connections between Brussels Airport and German airports have been disrupted.
Cabin crew at Lufthansa are also set to go on strike on Wednesday and Thursday, which is likely to cause further disruptions in the coming days.