Early-morning market lauded as the 'fridge of Brussels'

A visit to the 'Mabru' Brussels' early morning market, Tuesday 14 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Mateusz Kukulka

Brussels Minister-President Boris Dilliès (MR) and Economy and Employment Minister Laurent Hublet (Les Engagés) visited the Mabru early morning market at 05:00 on Tuesday.

Located along the Brussels canal, Mabru is a key food supply hub for the capital.

Dilliès highlighted its critical importance, referring to it as "Brussels’ refrigerator" and stressing that a lack of access to such a site would create major supply issues across the region.

Over 120 businesses, including many family-run enterprises, operate in the market, employing more than 700 workers, many of whom are low-skilled. Mabru also plays a significant role in innovation, energy efficiency, and economic development in Brussels.

Hublet underscored the strategic importance of Mabru to the city’s daily operations and resilience.

He noted that a significant share of fresh food sold in Brussels shops originates from this market. Mabru’s managing organisation reported that around 20,000 tonnes of goods pass through its halls each week.

Laurent Nys, the market’s general director, took the opportunity to advocate for Mabru’s inclusion in Brussels’ proposed free trade zone project at the city’s port.

The government plans to stimulate the economy through this initiative, which also involves using land at Audi’s facilities in Forest. Nys expressed concerns about potential competition if Mabru is excluded from this agreement.

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