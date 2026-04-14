Tuesday 14 April 2026
The Brussels Times Magazine

Belgian police to conduct 24 hours of speed checks from Wednesday

Tuesday 14 April 2026
By  The Brussels Times with Belga
Belgian police to conduct 24 hours of speed checks from Wednesday
Illustration picture shows a 24 hour speed control action of the federal and local police. Credit: Belga

Belgium's federal road police, along with several local police forces, will conduct a 24-hour speed-check marathon starting at 06:00 am on Wednesday and ending Thursday morning.

Fixed and mobile speed cameras will be deployed until 06:00 on Thursday.

This biannual operation aims to encourage drivers to adhere to speed limits, which the police identify as a leading cause of accidents.

During the previous campaign last November, approximately 1.15 million vehicles were checked across 645 locations.

Authorities recorded 47,450 speeding violations, accounting for 4.14% of the drivers monitored, and revoked 102 driving licences on the spot.

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