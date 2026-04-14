Belgian police to conduct 24 hours of speed checks from Wednesday

Belgium's federal road police, along with several local police forces, will conduct a 24-hour speed-check marathon starting at 06:00 am on Wednesday and ending Thursday morning.
Fixed and mobile speed cameras will be deployed until 06:00 on Thursday.
This biannual operation aims to encourage drivers to adhere to speed limits, which the police identify as a leading cause of accidents.
During the previous campaign last November, approximately 1.15 million vehicles were checked across 645 locations.
Authorities recorded 47,450 speeding violations, accounting for 4.14% of the drivers monitored, and revoked 102 driving licences on the spot.