First-ever Leuven marathon set to host over 17,500 runners

Greek Karaiskos and Medved pictured in action during the half marathon race at European Running Championships, in Leuven, Saturday 12 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO JILL DELSAUX

The inaugural Leuven Marathon is set to take place this Sunday, drawing over 17,500 participants, according to organiser Golazo.

The event features three distances: the marathon (42 km), the half-marathon (21.1 km), and a 10-kilometre race.

The marathon and 10 km races will start at 9 am on Naamsevest, while the half-marathon begins later at 2:15 pm. All races will finish at Parkpoort.

Runners will navigate a route that passes through Leuven’s city centre and the green landscapes of the Brabantse Wouden. Over 1,000 international participants are expected, chiefly from the Netherlands and France.

Local enthusiasm is evident, with around 25% of participants hailing from Leuven itself.

Numerous runners from nearby municipalities are also set to take part, demonstrating the popularity of running in the region, according to Golazo and city officials.

Supporter zones will be set up along the course, including key locations such as Parkpoort, Keizersberg, and Martelarenplein. Registrations remain open online until Saturday evening for those still wishing to join.

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