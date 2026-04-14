Belgian police arrest dozens for drug trafficking in 45 raids across the country

Illustration image of a police raid. Credit: Belga

The Federal Judicial Police (PJF) in Namur conducted 45 raids across Belgium on Tuesday, targeting drug-related crime and detaining 31 individuals.

The large-scale operation involved 400 federal and local officers from various zones and took place in Namur, Liège, and Brussels.

Those arrested will appear before the investigating judge handling the case, who will be assisted by several colleagues, according to the Namur prosecutor’s office.

The raids were focused on organised crime in Namur, particularly drug trafficking activities centred around Rue Rogier and nearby areas.

The operation followed several months of investigation that uncovered the identities of suspects, their roles, supply sources, and storage locations.

Authorities seized 1.8 kg of cocaine, 12.364 kg of cannabis, 4 g of heroin, €29,960 in cash, a handgun, two hunting weapons, pepper sprays, a taser, and 79 mobile phones.

Several locations were sealed off during the raids.

The Prosecutor’s Office stated that investigators will now analyse the evidence collected during this extensive operation and will not provide further details at this stage.

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