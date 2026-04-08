Pickpocketing and burglaries fall sharply, but drug problems double around Brussels-North

Illustration image of a police stop-and-search in the Northern Quarter. Credit: Brussels North Police Zone

Northern Brussels has recorded a notable decrease in certain crimes, including car thefts, burglaries and pickpocketing in 2025. However, the area is still being crippled by incidents of drug-related violence.

New crime figures for 2025, released by the Brussels-North police zone – which includes Schaerbeek, Evere, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode – revealed that car thefts, burglaries and pickpocketing all decreased in 2025.

The area covers a large section of the north, including the poorest commune in the country, Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, and the Brussels-North train station.

In its annual figures, the local police zone marked a 12% decrease in what it terms as "objective crime", which covers all incidents that are recorded after a complaint or police call. Among these crimes are car thefts, burglaries and pickpocketing.

A combination of heightened police presence, tailored operations in targeted areas, and collaboration with various partners – both in terms of prevention and enforcement – were down to this decrease trend, according to the police.

Violence around Northern Quarter

However, drug-related crime reports doubled in 2025, with police recording a 53% increase, reaching 1,333 reports. "This demonstrates the high level of proactivity of our services in this area," the police zone underlined, while reiterating its commitment to "the fight against drugs".

Despite the positive development, the Brussels North police zone also noted that arrests rose by 11%, while referrals to the Public Prosecutor’s Office by 147% compared with 2024.

"Violence is heavily concentrated in the Northern Quarter. More than ever, ensuring the safety of this district requires particular attention from the police and their partners," the police said.

The police say they have maintained a visible police presence in the area, also noting that the past year has also been marked by significant violence against law enforcement officers, with 222 incidents.

The drug problems in the area have recently led the mayors of Schaerbeek, Martin de Brabant (MR), and Saint-Josse-ten-Noode, Emir Kir (LB), into action. Last month, they announced that all shops and businesses in the Brabant and Northern quarters, near Brussels-North station, would be closed between 01:00 and 06:00.

This also includes the red light district, where sex workers have called out the financial consequences of the decision on their income.

This measure aims to address a deteriorating security situation in the neighbourhood, characterised in particular by drug trafficking and consumption, including crack and heroin. Some businesses are also accused of being used to launder money from drug trafficking, VRT reported.

"Given the worsening security problems in the Northern Quarter, we could not remain passive. It was high time to act to ensure calm and peaceful nights for residents," said Martin de Brabant.

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