Temperatures have (finally) risen, and the spears are emerging from the soil: L’asperge est arrivée! Loved by emperors, courtiers, and grandmothers alike, asparagus has a taste like no other – some adore it, others twitch their noses at it.

If you’re on the fence, it helps to know that our ancient ancestors could not get enough of asparagus. Perhaps they were enchanted by its silky, tender texture, or its mildly nutty, slightly umami flavour, or maybe they simply bought the hype that it was the ultimate aphrodisiac.

Although it grew wild along the sandy sunny coastal regions of the Eastern Mediterranean and North Africa, and even appears in an ancient Egyptian frieze dating to 3000 BC, asparagus began to be seriously cultivated by the Romans around two millennia ago.

Emperor Augustus probably had a hand in this, as he was completely smitten: he even organised dedicated ships, christening them the Asparagus Fleets, for transporting the asparagus across the empire. He reportedly coined an expression, velocius quam asparagi coquantur (‘faster than asparagus cooks’), which he used when barking orders that needed to be carried out pronto.

Part of the asparagus allure may have been its reputation as an aphrodisiac. Its - ahem - shape and supposed effects on vitality gave it a long-standing romantic reputation. But there was more than romance for the Romans: they were fascinated by the fact that asparagus spears can grow up to 7–10 cm in a single day under ideal conditions. In fact, their meticulous cultivation and farming techniques were recorded in great detail by the one and only Pliny the Elder.

After the fall of the Roman Empire, asparagus faded somewhat from everyday use, but it re-emerged in Renaissance Italy and France and became a luxury vegetable in royal courts. Take King Louis XIV, for example. He loved asparagus so much that he had it grown in heated greenhouses so he could eat it year-round, which was quite a flex in the 17th century.

From France, it spread to neighbouring Belgium, where Flanders had – and still has – an ideal terroir for it: sandy, well-drained soils and a cool but stable climate. The region is especially suited to growing white asparagus, which is more delicate than green.