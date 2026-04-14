China-linked tanker defies Trump's blockade in Strait of Hormuz

A container ship is seen during a special forces military drill near Jask port and Larak Island in the Gulf of Oman, southern Iran, on April 3, 2006. Credit: Belga

A tanker linked to China has sailed through the Strait of Hormuz in the Gulf of Oman, defying a US blockade.

Shipping trackers identified the vessel as the Rich Starry, which is part of a so-called "shadow fleet". The United States has blacklisted it for exporting Iranian oil.

The 190-metre vessel is falsely registered under Malawi’s flag but is reportedly connected to a Chinese company.

It remains unclear whether the tanker is carrying oil or if it docked at an Iranian port beforehand.

On Monday, it attempted its first transit through the strait but reversed course. It successfully completed the passage on Tuesday morning.

However, at least two other vessels sailed through the Strait of Hormuz from Iranian ports on Monday, despite the ongoing US blockade, according to data from shipping analytics firm Kpler.

The cargo ship Christianna passed through the strait after delivering a shipment of maize to an Iranian port.

The tanker Elpis also navigated through the Strait of Hormuz following the initiation of the US blockade, Kpler's data shows.

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