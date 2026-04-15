King Philippe celebrates his 66th birthday

Handout picture released on Monday 13 April 2026, by the Belgian Royal Palace to mark the 66th birthday of King Philippe and the 18th birthday of Princess Eleonore, on April 15 and 16 respectively, the Royal Palace share a new photo taken at the Royal Domain of Laeken. Credit: Belgian Royal Palace

King Philippe of Belgium celebrates his 66th birthday this Wednesday, just one day before his youngest daughter, Princess Eléonore, turns 18.

To mark the occasion, the Royal Palace released a photograph of the King, taken at Laeken Castle.

Despite reaching retirement age, King Philippe is not showing signs of slowing down, as he continues to take on a full schedule of royal duties, Belga News Agency reports.

Last week, he concluded a state visit to Norway. Next week, he is set to lead a two-day interregional economic mission in Belgium.

The mission will cover both Wallonia and Flanders and is organised by the Flemish and Walloon business networks, Voka and AKT.

Inspired by Belgian economic missions abroad, the programme will bring together 40 business leaders from the two regions.

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