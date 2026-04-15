Huge delays to package deliveries as Bpost talks collapse amid ongoing strike

Union workers are blocking the entrance of the Liege Bpost centre on Tuesday, 14 April 2026. Credit: Belga / AFP

Negotiations between management and unions at Bpost broke down on Tuesday, with union representatives leaving the table on Tuesday morning, citing a "complete deadlock".

The talks focused on the company’s plan to shift working hours as part of a broader reorganisation aimed at strengthening its parcel operations.

Industrial action against the proposal has been ongoing for more than two weeks, particularly in southern Belgium.

"It is completely deadlocked," said Luc Tegethoff of the VSOA Post union, who accused management of insisting that all schedules be pushed back by two hours.

"And there is no money for compensation," he added, calling for CEO Chris Peeters to join the negotiations.

French-speaking union representative Thierry Tasset of CGSP Poste said proposals from labour representatives had been ignored. "We have made several proposals that have been swept off the table," he said.

Disruption to deliveries

The strike is continuing to disrupt postal services. In Wallonia, only around 12 per cent of staff reported for work on Tuesday.

While delays remain limited in Flanders, Bpost said that in Brussels and Wallonia, “parcels are currently blocked in our network and processing is temporarily suspended”.

The company also reported blockades at distribution centres in Brussels, preventing staff who wish to work from carrying out deliveries. Spokesperson Mathieu Goedefroy called for these to be lifted. "We ask for the talks to resume without blockades and chaos," he said.

Management confirmed it does not intend to abandon the planned shift changes, though it said it is willing to examine individual solutions to limit the impact. According to the company, compensation measures are included in the plan.

Call for mediation

Federal public enterprises minister Vanessa Matz has asked employment minister David Clarinval to appoint a social mediator in an effort to restart dialogue.

"It is essential that dialogue resumes quickly," Matz said. "A solution must be found in the interest of the company, its employees, and all citizens."

The ongoing strike is also affecting parcel handling. Due to capacity constraints, Bpost had temporarily stopped collecting return parcels from pick-up points, though customers could still drop them off.

This has led to storage issues at some newsagents and parcel points. The company said it would resume collections where space is becoming limited. "They will be contacted for a pickup," Goedefroy said.

Bpost added that post offices and parcel lockers remain available in all municipalities, though customers may face longer waiting times for returns to be processed.

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