'There's no money': De Wever rules out providing support for energy bills

Prime Minister Bart De Wever is pictured during a plenary session of the Chamber at the Federal Parliament in Brussels on Thursday 02 April 2026. Credit: Belga / Jonas Roosens

"There is no money," Prime Minister Bart De Wever declared on Wednesday, ruling out any broad measures to tackle rising energy prices.

On Tuesday, French-speaking liberals, MR, threatened to block any future agreements within the governing Arizona coalition unless the cabinet approves concrete measures by Friday.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday morning before a parliamentary committee meeting, the Prime Minister initially avoided questions, but later stated bluntly:

"There is no money." He added, "I did not say we shouldn’t help people, but there is no money." When asked about the possibility of general measures, such as a reverse ratchet mechanism, he unequivocally replied, "No."

De Wever rejected calls for universal energy aid, including proposals like the reversed fuel tax mechanism advocated by MR leader Georges-Louis Bouchez, saying.

He explained that widespread support packages are ineffective and costly, referencing prior energy subsidies that were poorly targeted and left a significant budgetary impact. "Such measures are akin to pouring oil on the fire," he said, addressing questions from MPs Raoul Hedebouw (PTB-PVDA) and Eric Thiébaut (PS).

Ahead of the Easter holiday, the Federal Government agreed to aid two specific groups: vulnerable households using fossil fuel heating and commuters reliant on private vehicles.

On Wednesday, a task force convened to evaluate potential interventions. Energy Minister Mathieu Bihet’s team has drafted measures to mitigate market shocks, while officials presented analyses showing the fiscal impact of the crisis "is likely to be significantly negative," according to De Wever.

The cabinet is set to review possible aid packages this Friday. The premier also left room for debate on taxing excess profits of firms benefiting from the crisis, an idea backed by Conner Rousseau (Vooruit) and Sammy Mahdi (CD&V). Such taxation may be included in the European Commission’s forthcoming policy toolkit, he noted.

However, challenges loom. Bouchez remains vehemently opposed to new taxes for the remainder of the term and has threatened to obstruct government proceedings unless concrete support measures are agreed upon by Friday.

Either "it goes through", or the MR threatens to no longer enter into "any agreement" within the government, warned party president Georges-Louis Bouchez on Tuesday on Bel RTL, citing in particular the next budgetary year.

"We are at the moment of truth," he emphasised.

This article was updated.

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