From Wagner to zombies, the Royal Opera in Liège unveils its new programme

Illustration picture shows the Liege Opera House, Friday 24 June 2022. Credit: Belga / Bruno Fahy

The Opéra Royal de Wallonie-Liège has unveiled its programme for the 2026-2027 season, featuring ten operas under the theme Powers and Desires.

The season opens in September with Giuseppe Verdi’s drama Macbeth. This will be followed by a lighter offering from Maurice Ravel: L’Heure Espagnole and L’enfant et les Sortilèges, performed consecutively on the same evenings.

One of the highlights is Zombie Opéra, a new creation by Italian composer Andrea Battistoni, currently artist-in-residence at the opera.

According to Stefano Pace, the general and artistic director, the production aims to appeal to different generations by connecting with the universal popularity of zombie films.

The season will conclude in June 2027 with Jules Massenet’s Thaïs, making a return to Liège after a 36-year absence.

In January 2027, Richard Wagner’s Lohengrin will take the stage. Giampaolo Bisanti, the musical director, emphasised the work’s contrasting atmosphere and its role in showcasing the ensemble’s versatility across Italian and German operatic repertoires.

March will feature Bedřich Smetana’s Czech opera Hubička, described as a rare gem rarely performed outside its home country. This will be followed by Gaetano Donizetti’s Roberto Devereux and Richard Strauss’s Capriccio, the latter making its Liège debut.

Giacomo Puccini’s Turandot will close the series, featuring an alternative ending envisioned by Andrea Battistoni.

Complementing the main performances, additional events will include a costume sale in December 2026 and the return of the International Opera Conducting Competition (CIDOO) in 2027.

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