Hundreds of flights cancelled due to Lufthansa strike

Credit: Belga

Hundreds of flights were cancelled in Germany on Thursday due to a strike by Lufthansa cabin crew.

Fraport, the operator of Frankfurt Airport, reported that 656 out of 1,313 scheduled flights were scrapped, most of them operated by Lufthansa.

The pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) called for a strike on Thursday and Friday, citing ongoing disputes over pay and employee pensions.

Union representatives criticised management for failing to offer serious proposals, while Lufthansa described some union demands as “absurd” and “unfeasible.”

Efforts to mediate between the two sides collapsed on Wednesday, with no agreement even on the list of issues to address.

The strike comes as Lufthansa celebrates its 100th anniversary, overshadowing a major commemorative ceremony held on Wednesday.

Alongside pilots, Lufthansa cabin crew and personnel from affiliates Eurowings and CityLine were urged to join the strike, which also affected Lufthansa Cargo’s freight operations.

A spokesperson for Eurowings stated that 70% of its scheduled flights could still operate, as only part of its fleet is subject to German strike laws and hundreds of pilots volunteered to ensure service.

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