Person injured in attack in Elisabeth Park in Brussels

Elisabeth Park in Brussels. Credit: Wilkipedia / CC BY-SA 3.0

Around 21:00 on Thursday, a person was injured near Simonis Square in the Brussels municipality of Koekelberg, the Brussels-West police zone reported on Friday.

The police found the man in the square with injuries to his arm, most likely caused by an attack with a sharp object. The man himself stated that he had been attacked in Elisabeth Park.

The man was treated on the spot and taken to the hospital. The police and the public prosecutor's office have launched an investigation to determine the precise circumstances of the case.

No further details are known at this time.

Related News