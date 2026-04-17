Wallonia pushes for gradual ban on products containing PFAS

Walloon Minister of Health and Environment Yves Coppieters and ISSeP's Ingrid Ruthy. Credit: Belga / Eric Lalmand

The Walloon Government has decided to take steps to reduce the population's exposure to PFAS — "forever chemicals" posing major health risks — particularly through the use of phytopharmaceutical products by both individuals and professionals.

Its representative on the phytopharmaceutical product approval committee will advocate for banning products containing PFAS for individual users at the 28 April meeting.

For professional users, the same ban would apply, but only if "commercially, agronomically, and economically viable alternatives are available," with assessments conducted on a case-by-case basis.

The government also plans to work with agricultural unions to identify possible bans when alternatives are present and supports the removal of active substances belonging to the PFAS family at the European level.

A detailed report adopted by the government highlights the current state of PFAS in Wallonia and assigns the Health and Environment Minister, Yves Coppieters (Les Engagés), several key tasks.

These include continuing PFAS measurement campaigns in environmental matrices such as water, soil, and wastewater sludge, strengthening monitoring tools, and adjusting Walloon regulatory frameworks.

Coordination with food safety authorities, particularly the Federal Agency for the Safety of the Food Chain (AFSCA), and following developments on a PFAS compensation fund are also part of the minister’s mandate.

Coppieters emphasised that reducing PFAS exposure begins by targeting their uses where feasible. He concluded that Wallonia's approach—a gradual restriction of affected pesticides for both individual and professional use—prioritises science, collaboration, and public health protection.

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