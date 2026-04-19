Witness emerges after hit-and-run leaves toddler critically injured

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Police in Mol have been investigating a suspected hit-and-run incident that left a toddler seriously injured, and a 21-year-old man has now come forward.

The man from Mol approached the local police on Friday evening, the same day an appeal for witnesses was issued, according to the Antwerp public prosecutor’s office.

He told authorities he discovered the injured child lying on the street. “The man explained he was cycling by when he noticed the boy was hurt and crying. Following directions from a girl nearby, he carried the child to his mother, who met him on the street,” a spokesperson said.

The man was unable to provide any information about a potential accident.

The events occurred on Tuesday 14 April, between 16:00 and 16:30 in the Egelsvennen neighbourhood. The two-year-old boy had been playing in the front garden when he sustained life-threatening injuries. His condition is no longer critical.

Police say the child was briefly left unattended when an unknown man brought him inside to an adult guardian who had stepped away. The man handed over the child before leaving without revealing his identity.

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