Driver arrested after fatal Antwerp hit-and-run

Credit: Belga / Dirk Waem

A man in his sixties died in a road accident on Saturday evening in Brecht, in the province of Antwerp, according to confirmation from the local Voorkempen police.

The collision occurred shortly after 23:00 on Eekhoornlaan. Emergency services attempted to resuscitate the victim but were unsuccessful.

The driver involved fled the scene but was quickly apprehended. Breath and saliva tests conducted on the suspect indicated positive results for alcohol and drugs.

Police linked the suspect to the accident using a hubcap found at the scene. Hours later, the driver, born in 1986, was arrested and taken for questioning.

A traffic accident expert has been assigned to investigate the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

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