Prison overcrowding: Belgium faces hundreds of millions of euros in unpaid fines

illustrative image of a warder in a prison. Credit: Belga/Dirk Waem

The Belgian state is facing mounting financial penalties for overcrowded prisons and asylum cases, though many of these fines remain unpaid, according to the newspaper L'Avenir on Monday.

The total fines related to the prison system could reach €300 million. For the Lantin prison alone, where some penalties have been accumulating for several years, the amount demanded reportedly exceeds €117 million. At Haren prison, where sanctions have been imposed for just one year, the total is reportedly nearly €45 million.

Asylum cases are also contributing to the financial burden. Belgium has been repeatedly condemned—both nationally and at the European level—for failing to meet its obligations regarding migrant reception.

At the end of the previous legislative term, unpaid fines related to asylum cases amounted to €10 million. This figure has now dropped to €4 million, as some fines have expired.

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